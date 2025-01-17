Doctor found dead in his house, police detains one suspect

NEW DELHI: A doctor was found dead in his house here on Thursday with a deep cut wound on his neck, police said.

Police have detained a suspect, Sunny Sharma (23), a dietician by profession, they said. DCP South Ankit Chauhand said that the police received a PCR call regarding a body lying in a house in South Delhi’s Chattarpur Enclave area.

The victim, identified as Dr Sambit Mohanty from Odisha, had a deep cut wound on his neck and “blood was scattered on the floor, indicating a violent altercation”, DCP added.

During the investigation, Sharma admitted to going to Dr. Mohanty’s residence to deliver a diet subscription. When Mohanty touched him inappropriately, Sharma strangled him and attacked him with a knife and

scissors before fleeing.