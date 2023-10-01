Doctor attacked with knife at her clinic

New Delhi: A 40-year-old doctor was allegedly attacked with a knife by a person at her clinic in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden Extension area on Saturday, police said.



In the afternoon, a person came to Dr Sangay Bhutia’s clinic and attacked her with a knife in the staircase of the building, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said. Bhutia runs a clinic on the ground floor of the building and lives on the upper floors, he said. After the incident, the attacker fled from spot. The victim has multiple stab injuries and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. A case of attempt to murder is being registered, they said.