Docs stress vaccination, lifestyle changes to prevent cancer

New Delhi: In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the Mediways Health Foundation organised the Healthcare Horizon 2.0 conference in New Delhi, bringing together leading oncologists, medical experts, policymakers, and healthcare innovators from across the country. The conference focused on preventive healthcare, women’s health, and the urgent need to make diagnostic and treatment facilities more affordable and accessible.

Experts at the event highlighted a concerning fact nearly 70 per cent of cancer-related deaths in India occur due to late detection, underscoring the need to promote early screening, timely medical consultation, and preventive vaccination. The inaugural session shed light on multiple aspects of cancer prevention and management.

Dr. Sudarshan De, Group Director of Radiation Oncology at Yatharth Super-Speciality Hospital, stressed the importance of awareness and vaccination, noting that cervical cancer can be largely prevented through timely HPV vaccination and regular medical check-ups. Dr. Anil Kumar Dhar, Clinical Director and Head of Medical Oncology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, discussed India’s advancement in CAR T-cell therapy, calling it a revolutionary step in cancer treatment.

Adding to the discourse, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Head of Cancer Surgery at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, pointed out that healthy lifestyle choices and preventive habits could play a decisive role in controlling cancer incidence. He also remarked that while genetics may influence disease risk, awareness and early diagnosis remain key factors in survival outcomes.

Addressing the economic side of healthcare, Dr. Chandrika Kambam, Medical Director at Even Healthcare, highlighted the urgent need for Outpatient Department (OPD) insurance to make diagnostic tests more affordable for middle-class families. Dr. Rashmi Shreya, HOD of Laparoscopic Gynaecology at MASSH Hospital, encouraged all women to undergo HPV testing and vaccination, emphasising that cervical cancer is among the most preventable forms of cancer when detected early.

The conference also launched an innovative social media campaign titled “Banegi Reel, Bachegi Jaan” (Make Reels, Save Lives) an initiative encouraging youth and digital creators to use online platforms for spreading awareness about cancer prevention and screening.

Healthcare Horizon 2.0 concluded with recommendations for early detection and vaccination, workplace well-being, and affordable cancer care. Experts stressed prevention, awareness, and equity as key to a healthier,

Viksit Bharat.