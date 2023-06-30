Doc held for raping nurse at clinic: Cops

New Delhi: A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a 34-year-old nurse at a clinic in northeast Delhi’s Nandnagri area, police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made after the woman, who used to work as a nurse at the clinic in Sundar Nagri, reported that in August 2021, the accused

doctor allegedly raped her and also made an obscene video, they said.

The victim also accused the doctor of extorting Rs 7 lakhs from her, police said.

The matter was reported at the Nandnagri police station by the victim on June 13, following which a case was registered against the accused doctor under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the accused doctor was apprehended from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and arrested in this case, he said.

The clinic where the alleged incident happened has also been closed down for some time now, police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case, they said.