Doc assaulted by patient’s family at BSA Hospital

NEW DELHI: A female doctor was physically assaulted by a group of women at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BSA) Hospital in Delhi’s North Rohini on Monday, June 9, prompting police action and the registration of a criminal case.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. when the doctor, on her way from the Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGY) OPD to perform duties in Ward No. 12, was intercepted and attacked.

The assault was carried out by four to five female attendants of a patient named Soniya, a resident of Bakkarwala, who had been admitted to Ward No. 11 for delivery.

Tragically, Soniya’s newborn had died earlier that morning. In a fit of grief and anger, her attendants allegedly confronted and physically assaulted the doctor while she was on duty. The victim reported being dragged, having her hair pulled, and facing an attempt to tear her clothes.

Upon receiving information from the hospital, the investigating officer (IO) reached the scene and recorded the doctor’s statement. Hospital authorities confirmed the sequence of events, and the case was promptly escalated to the police.

Following the investigation, a case was registered at North Rohini Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Medical Protection Act. The five women involved in the assault were later released after being bound down by legal undertaking, pending further proceedings.

The incident has sparked concern over the safety of medical professionals on duty.