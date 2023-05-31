Do something about law & order in Delhi: CM Kejriwal to L-G Saxena

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to rein in the “collapsed” law and order in the city which has seen two cold blooded murders this week alone.



Reacting to the killing of a beauty parlour worker in Majnu Ka Tila, Kejriwal said, “What is happening in our Delhi? The law and order situation has completely collapsed. LG sir, do something.”

AAP leader Atishi too urged the L-G to break his “silence” over the murder which came two days after the horrific killing of a minor girl in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area.

“LG sir, at least say something. How long will you remain silent? You have the constitutional responsibility to provide security to the daughters of Delhi. I request you - improve the law and order system of Delhi,” Atishi said in a tweet.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out at Lt Governor VK Saxena over the murder of a minor girl in the Shahbad Dairy area, alleging that the people of Delhi have “lost faith” in the national Capital’s law-and-order system.

“The people of Delhi have lost faith in the law-and-order system. The police, who use force on women wrestlers and Manish Sisodia, look weak in front of these killers. There is a problem in the leadership. The L-G’s priority is something else,” Bharadwaj said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim and will try its best to get the culprit punished severely by the court. Best lawyers will be fielded for this case.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday met family members of the minor girl killed in the Shahbad Dairy area of his North West Delhi constituency and provided financial assistance

to them. Hans said no amount if money can return their daughter to the distraught family members.

“The family has lost its world. Daughters are considered goddess Lakshmi of the household. We can just console them and provide some financial help,” Hans told reporters after meeting the victim’s kin.

He added the financial assistance to the family was provided by the BJP. The BJP delegation accompanying Hans extended sympathy and support to the family in their hour of grief and gave a “small interim financial support” to them, said a statement from the BJP’s Delhi unit.

Hans also condemned the AAP for politicising the murder and using it score political brownie points. BJP leader Vinod Sehrawat in the statement said the girl’s murder “is very serious, according to our information, more cases of ‘love jihad’ are coming to the fore in many settlements colonies of mixed population of northwest Delhi”.