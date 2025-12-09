DMRC–TiHAN collab plans to accelerate dev of smart, driverless mobility solutions

New Delhi: In a push towards futuristic urban transport, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has joined hands with IIT Hyderabad’s cutting-edge Technology Innovation Hub for Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN). The collaboration aims to accelerate research and development in autonomous navigation systems that can transform last-mile connectivity in major metropolitan regions as well as Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

DMRC and TiHAN signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to pool technical expertise, research capacity and innovation in developing smart, safe and driverless mobility systems. The agreement focuses on creating advanced solutions for ground vehicles, robots, drones and other autonomous platforms capable of navigating and gathering data without human intervention. TiHAN is a national hub established under the Department of Science and Technology’s Cyber Physical Systems Mission to advance autonomous navigation and data acquisition technologies.

The MoU was formally signed by Shobhan Chaudhuri, Advisor (R&D) at DMRC, and Dr. Santosh Reddy, Hub Executive Officer of TiHAN, in the presence of Delhi Metro Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar. Senior officials including DMRC Director (Infrastructure) Manuj Singhal and a team of directors were also present, along with IIT Hyderabad’s Prof. Malla Reddy, Dean (Innovation), and Prof. P. Rajalakshmi.

Speaking on the occasion, officials highlighted that the partnership marks an important milestone in adopting emerging mobility technologies. They underlined that the collaboration would significantly enhance the research ecosystem for autonomous systems, especially those intended for public transport integration. DMRC stated that the association will help “leverage each other’s strength and knowhow in implementation of Autonomous Navigation which is a safe, smart and next-generation mobility solution for last-mile connectivity.” The technology developed through this collaboration is expected to support sustainable, efficient and tech-driven transport solutions for expanding urban regions.

With this MoU, Delhi Metro moves closer to adopting futuristic transport innovations.