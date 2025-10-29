DMRC’s Maujpur–Majlis Park corridor wins ICI Award 2025

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has received national recognition for engineering excellence, with its Maujpur–Majlis Park corridor being honoured with the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) Award 2025. The corridor, part of Delhi Metro’s ambitious Phase-IV expansion, has been chosen under the category “Outstanding Prestressed Concrete Structure in the Country Award.”

The award, presented by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Chennai, acknowledges exceptional achievements in concrete design and construction. It will be formally conferred upon DMRC during ACECON 2025, the quinquennial conference to be held in December this year in Hyderabad.

In a statement, a DMRC spokesperson said, “The recognition of the Maujpur–Majlis Park corridor by the Indian Concrete Institute is a proud moment for us. It highlights the high standards of quality, innovation, and engineering excellence that Delhi Metro strives to maintain in all its projects.”

The Maujpur–Majlis Park corridor, an extension of the existing Pink Line, holds special significance as it will complete the missing link to create India’s first-ever circular ring metro line. Once operational, this corridor will greatly enhance connectivity by linking several key areas across Delhi and improving access between residential and commercial zones.

According to officials, the project’s innovative use of prestressed concrete has allowed for more durable and efficient infrastructure, capable of supporting future passenger demand while ensuring safety and sustainability.

“This corridor will not only strengthen the city’s public transport network but also set new benchmarks in infrastructure development,” the DMRC added in its statement.

With this award, Delhi Metro continues to cement its position as one of India’s most advanced and reliable urban transport systems,

combining technical excellence with a strong focus on commuter convenience and sustainable growth.