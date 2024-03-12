DMRC wins Transport Ticketing Global - 2024 award

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has won a Transport Ticketing Global - 2024 award, it said on Monday.



According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the event attracts organisations from across the world.

The DMRC said in a post on X, “The Delhi Metro recently won the prestigious Highly Commended Award under the Digital Champion category in Transport Ticketing Global - 2024 in London. This award is a global recognition of the various digital ticketing initiatives taken by the DMRC in the last couple of years.”

“This annual event attracts organisations from the transportation sector from across the world,” it added.