DMRC wins ‘Global Water Tech Award ‘24’

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was awarded with ‘Global Water Tech Award 2024’ in the ‘Organisation Category’ for its contributions to water conservation and sustainable water management practices on



July 28.

Presented by the Global Energy & Environment Foundation (GEEF), this accolade recognises DMRC’s initiatives in preserving and efficiently utilising water resources across Delhi.

DMRC’s efforts were lauded for their comprehensive approach to water conservation, including the implementation of rainwater harvesting systems, installation of sewage treatment plants, and innovative use of treated effluent for construction activities, horticulture, and dust suppression.

These initiatives have not only reduced water demand but also promoted environmental sustainability in urban infrastructure development, the official statement mentioned.

During the award ceremony, DMRC highlighted its achievement of using dewatered construction site water to rejuvenate local lakes, including Roshanara Bagh Lake from Phase-IV sites. The corporation has also installed water-efficient fixtures and dual plumbing systems in its facilities.

Additionally, treated water from its sewage treatment plants is used for maintaining horticulture across its premises, including staff quarters and Metro Bhawan.

In another significant stride towards environmental stewardship, DMRC recently declared its headquarters at Metro Bhawan as “Carbon Neutral,” underscoring its dedication to combating climate change