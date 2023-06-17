DMRC urges commuters not to make reels inside Metro trains

New Delhi: With a number of controversial videos filmed in the Delhi Metro going viral in the last several weeks, the DMRC on Friday urged commuters not to make reels inside Metro trains and warned that any activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited.

Recently, a video of a young woman gyrating to popular Bollywood song “Assalam-e-Ishqum” surfaced online.

Prior to this, a string of other videos made inside metro trains and at station platforms went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to appeal to commuters to refrain from indulging in such activities.

On Friday, the DMRC used a nursery rhyme to drive home its point.

“Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

Along with the tweet, it also shared a poster which read, “Johnny Johnny! Yes Papa? Making Reels in Metro? No Papa!”

“Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro,” read the footnote on the poster.

In May, a video of a young couple kissing each other inside a metro coach went viral on social media, following which the DMRC urged its commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities”.