DMRC unveils ‘Momentum 2.0’ with host of services for travellers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled ‘Momentum 2.0’, marking a major milestone in transforming daily commuting across the National Capital Region (NCR).

This platform offers an array of services, including Integrated QR Ticketing, e-shopping, digital lockers, Smart Utility Payments, and last-mile connectivity options.

‘Momentum 2.0’ aims to turn commute time into productive, quality time for travelers, starting before they reach the station and extending after they disembark.

This app, developed in collaboration with AutoPe Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., streamlines QR Ticketing, providing seamless access to all Metro lines, including the Airport Line, consolidating the user experience. In addition, it offers DMRC card recharge and transaction details, empowering commuters to manage their travel and recharge history. It also introduces the convenience of “Auto Top Up” instructions for low balance.

The app introduces virtual shopping, with products available at metro stations through extended reality tools and a QR code shopping mechanism. ‘Momentum 2.0’ presents digital lockers, stationed at the Metro, offering secure management of parcels and products. These lockers provide both a practical solution for everyday shoppers and a temporary storage option for various situations.

Furthermore, the app facilitates utility bill payments, making it easy to pay for services like electricity, gas, mobile, DTH, and FASTag. It provides station information, including facility locations, gates, lifts, escalators, platform details, and first and last train timings.

From locating food outlets to finding ATMs, the app offers convenience for passengers looking to shop, dine, or manage their financial needs during their Metro journey.