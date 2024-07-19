DMRC to setup e-waste recycling boxes at 15 metro stations
New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will inaugurate electronic-waste recycling boxes in association with a Japanese firm on Friday evening, officials said.
The recycling boxes will be used for disposal of printer ink bottles and cartridges at 15 metro stations here, they added.
According to the officials, Japanese ambassador along with DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar will be inaugurating the facilities around 4:30 pm.
Next Story