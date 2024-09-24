DMRC to get first ‘Make in India’ driverless metro trainset

New Delhi:The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday got the first metropolis metro trainset integrated with driverless technology, as part of its maiden project outsourced to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), an official statement said.



DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar said, “Today is a historic occasion for the Delhi Metro family as we take another major step towards operationalising the Phase 4 corridors.”

The first set of trains for this new phase of expansion is being dispatched from Andhra Pradesh’s Sri City, and we are looking forward to a new era of enhanced convenience and eco-friendly travel for our passengers, Kumar added.

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the metropolis trains are being designed in India at Alstom’s facility in Sri

City and are integrated with Grade of Automation (GOA) 4 driverless technology, the statement said.