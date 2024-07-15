DMRC to conduct feedback survey

NEW DELHI: The DMRC has announced the commencement of its 10th Online Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey will run from July 15 (Monday) to August 14 (Wednesday), aiming to collect feedback from commuters regarding various aspects of metro services and facilities.



The feedback will encompass areas such as availability and accessibility of services, facilities offered to customers, information dissemination, quality of services, customer services, conditions outside metro station areas, and security, safety, and comfort.

The primary objective of the survey is to collect detailed insights on key components of the metro system through a comprehensive questionnaire, as per the DMRC’s statement. Commuters will have the opportunity to share their views and suggestions for improvement, which DMRC plans to use to enhance the overall metro experience.

Participants can access the survey on DMRC’s official website, www.delhimetrorail.com. The survey form is available in both English and Hindi, ensuring broader accessibility. The feedback form will be accessible on the DMRC website for a month, concluding on 14th August 2024.

According to its official statement, DMRC is conducting this survey to understand passenger perspectives on the services provided. The results will be instrumental in evaluating current performance and implementing necessary improvements across various components of the metro facilities and services.