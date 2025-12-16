DMRC & TiHAN-IITH collaboration to boost autonomous transport

NEW DELHI: In a landmark move for India’s urban mobility, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and TiHAN–IIT Hyderabad (IITH) have signed a strategic MoU to jointly develop next-generation autonomous and intelligent transport solutions. The agreement, formalised on 5 December, combines DMRC’s operational expertise with TiHAN-IITH’s cutting-edge research capabilities.

The collaboration will focus on driverless vehicles, robotics, autonomous drones, intelligent transport systems, and navigation technologies to enhance last-mile connectivity and commuter experience.

Supported by the Department of Science and Technology’s National Mission on Cyber-Physical Systems, TiHAN–IITH will leverage its advanced aerial and terrestrial testbeds, cyber-physical systems expertise, and real-time data

acquisition capabilities.

The MoU was signed by Dr Santhosh Reddy of TiHAN–IITH and Shobhan Chaudhuri of DMRC, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. The partnership is expected to transform metro operations, making them safer, more efficient, and future-ready.