DMRC steps up anti-pollution measures

New Delhi: Acting on directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has intensified its pollution control measures, installing anti-smog guns and mist spray systems at stations and along elevated corridors to curb dust and improve air quality in the national capital.

During a review meeting with senior DMRC officials, the Chief Minister stressed that the Metro must function as a benchmark institution in Delhi’s fight against pollution. “The war against pollution is a top priority for the Delhi government, and the Metro should function as a model agency so that other departments can take inspiration from it,” Gupta said.

Metro officials informed the Chief Minister that technology-driven interventions are being implemented in a phased but continuous manner. “So far, 83 anti-smog guns have been deployed at construction sites, and 20 additional anti-smog guns are planned, several of which have already been installed,” an official said. The remaining installations are expected to be completed by January 15.

Anti-smog guns have been installed or proposed at key locations such as Kashmere Gate, Samaypur Badli, Dwarka Sector-21, Rajouri Garden, Anand Vihar, Peeragarhi, Ashok Vihar and Metro Bhawan. Officials expressed confidence that the full deployment would provide significant relief from dust pollution.

In addition, mist spray systems have been installed at 37 metro stations. “Our plan is to install mist spray systems at all elevated metro stations, with priority given to stations located on main roads,” a DMRC official said, adding that most of this work is targeted for completion by January 20. Stations where mist spray systems are already operational include Pitampura, Rithala, Ghitorni, Karol Bagh, Moti Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Nirman Vihar, Kailash Colony, Badarpur and Moti Bagh.

Beyond pollution control, DMRC is also focusing on cleanliness and aesthetics. Officials told the Chief Minister that artwork will be undertaken on around 200 additional metro pillars by April 30, with 50 pillars to be completed in the initial phase. Maintenance of central verges around 25 metro stations has also been initiated in coordination with the Public Works Department.

Appreciating the efforts, Gupta reiterated that “providing clean air to Delhiites remains among the government’s highest priorities.”