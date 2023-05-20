DMRC starts spl drive to clear encroachment outside 11 stns

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has started a special drive to clear pedestrian pathways of vendors, encroachers and unauthorised hindrances caused by parking of e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws at 11 of its stations, officials said on Friday.



The drive is running since May 17.

The endeavour to “provide seamless and easy access to passengers at its prominent Metro stations having Multi Modal Integration (MMI) facility,” the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

It is undertaking the special drive to clear pedestrian pathways from vendors, encroachers and unauthorized hindrances caused by parking of e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws etc., at these stations, it added.

The objective is to ensure safe and smooth flow of pedestrians, intermediate mode of transport and general traffic for proper utilization of MMI facilities available at these stations and to provide a barrier-free movement for commuters while entering or exiting from these Metro stations, the statement said.