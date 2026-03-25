DMRC signs MoU with INSEAD to boost metro sector capacity

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INSEAD, “The Business School for the World,” to enhance capacity building and professional excellence in the metro rail sector.

The agreement, signed on March 23, aims to strengthen learning through “participative and immersive” approaches while deepening understanding of metro rail management from strategic, business, and customer satisfaction perspectives.

According to officials, the MoU establishes a structured platform for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and expertise between DMRC Academy and INSEAD’s Singapore campus. The collaboration is expected to combine DMRC’s operational experience in urban transport systems with INSEAD’s global academic expertise in leadership, strategy, and management education.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to advancing skills and promoting innovation in metro rail systems, while also enabling the adoption of global best practices. Officials said the partnership will contribute to the continued growth and modernisation of

urban transportation infrastructure in India.

The MoU was signed by Ghansham Bansal, Director General of DMRC Academy, and Professor Sameer Hasija, Dean of Executive Education and Asia Campus at INSEAD Singapore.