DMRC signs contract with Alstom Transport

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has entered into a contract with Alstom Transport India Limited (ATIL) to strengthen the reliability and performance of its two oldest and busiest corridors, the Red Line (Line-1) and the Yellow Line (Line-2).

The agreement, signed at Metro Bhawan, was inked by DMRC Director (Infrastructure) Manuj Singhal and ATIL Director (Commercial) Sachin Deora, in the presence of DMRC Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar, alongside senior officials from both organisations.

The Red Line and Yellow Line, operational since 2002 and 2004 respectively, currently use Distance To Go (DTG) technology for signalling. The new contract will run for six years, with an option for a two-year extension. According to DMRC, the collaboration is aimed at ensuring smooth operations on its critical corridors. “This initiative underscores DMRC’s commitment to maintaining high standards of service and operational efficiency on its busiest lines,” the corporation said in a statement. The scope of the agreement includes ensuring availability of onboard spares for signalling systems, upgrading the existing data logging facility for better root cause analysis of failures, and carrying out periodic system audits.