DMRC set to foray into port sector

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded its consultancy footprint by entering the port sector with a new agreement to develop an automated cargo handling system. An MoU was signed on Monday among DMRC, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Umeandus Technology Private Limited, and BEML Limited to design and implement a Real Time Automated Cargo Evacuation System (e-FTS) at the DPA in Kandla, Gujarat.

According to DMRC, the project will initially be developed as a pilot.

During the operations and maintenance phase, DMRC will manage the system for 25 years. The detailed roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders will be defined in a

“Definitive Agreement” to be signed later.

The e-FTS is an advanced freight transport and logistics system that integrates technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

It aims to make cargo handling more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable.

Officials said the system will drastically reduce the time and cost associated with traditional cargo movement.

DMRC also stated that similar systems could be developed for other ports or industrial hubs based on site-specific requirements.