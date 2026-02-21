DMRC prioritises CBSE candidates

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special travel facilitation measures for students appearing in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII Board Examinations 2026, while simultaneously showcasing a series of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, passenger safety and service quality across its network.



With the board examinations scheduled from February 17 to April 10 and lakhs of students commuting daily, DMRC, in partnership with the Central Industrial Security Force, has rolled out priority arrangements at metro stations.

According to the official statement, “Students carrying their CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations.” It added, “Students showing their Admit Cards will also be prioritized while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centers.” Special centralised announcements will also be made to assist students during peak hours.

Meanwhile, DMRC is actively leveraging AI technologies, details of which are being showcased at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited DMRC’s stall and appreciated the initiatives.

Among the key innovations is “Ask CHETNA,” described as “a BharatGPT-powered Agentic AI stack with a Sovereign AI architecture,” offering journey planning, fare details and ticketing services. The corporation is also upgrading its Complaint Management System with AI automation and plans to deploy an AI-powered voice bot on Helpline 155370.

Additionally, AI-based systems have been introduced for overhead wire health monitoring, wheel profile scanning, axle temperature monitoring and predictive maintenance of track circuits to improve reliability and safety.

DMRC said more AI-based technologies are expected to be introduced in the coming days.