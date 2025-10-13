DMRC plans to set up large-scale solar project to power metro ops

New Delhi: In a major step toward sustainability, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited bids for the supply of 500 million units (MUs) of renewable energy every year, reinforcing its commitment to clean and green public transport. The initiative marks one of the most ambitious renewable energy projects in the country’s transport sector.

According to a statement issued by DMRC, the corporation aims to select a ‘Solar Power Developer’ for establishing a grid-connected captive generating plant equipped with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) anywhere in India. The renewable energy generated will be supplied to DMRC’s operational network across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“This is a step in supporting India’s transition towards a cleaner and more resilient energy future,” DMRC said in the release.

The project is designed to significantly increase DMRC’s renewable energy share, which currently accounts for 33 percent of total power usage during operational hours and nearly 65 percent during daytime operations. The corporation’s goal is to raise this share to over 60 percent of its total energy requirement, including the upcoming Phase-IV network expansion.

Highlighting its existing green initiatives, DMRC stated that it already procures approximately 350 MUs annually from Rewa Solar Park and generates another 40 MUs from rooftop solar plants installed at its stations, depots, and staff colonies. “DMRC has always been committed to providing a clean, green, and hassle-free public transport facility to its commuters,” the statement added.

The project’s completion period has been fixed at 15 months from the date of award, while the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) will remain valid for 25 years. The entire bid process will be carried out in line with approved government norms. Officials said this initiative will make DMRC the first metro rail project in India to source more than 60 percent of its power from renewable sources, setting a new benchmark in the country’s urban transport sector.

The DMRC emphasised that the move aligns with India’s “Panchamrit” strategy, announced at COP26, which lays down five key climate action goals to achieve net-zero emissions. “With this initiative, DMRC will become the first Metro rail project in India to avail greater than 60% renewable power for its transition towards sustainable and low-carbon operations,” the release said.

By integrating large-scale renewable energy into its operations, the Delhi Metro continues to pave the way for a greener, more energy-efficient public transport system for the national capital.