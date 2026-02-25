DMRC plans phased rollout of pillar art across corridors

NEW DELHI: Turning concrete into canvas, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has drawn up a plan to integrate large-scale public art into its transport infrastructure, beginning with artwork on 200 metro pillars across the national capital in the first phase.

DMRC has also invited non-governmental organisations and art-based institutions to take part in the initiative, allowing the artworks to serve not just as visual enhancements but also as platforms to spread awareness on social, civic and environmental issues, an official said.

The move is expected to provide a platform for creative expression while aligning with broader civic and environmental messages, he added.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the commuter experience and improving the visual character of urban spaces, will see metro pillars at selected locations transformed into canvases showcasing themes drawn from nature, culture and social awareness, according to an official.

He said that around 200 pillars for artwork have been proposed and around 50 have already been completed earlier, while work on the remaining piers is underway and is expected to expand gradually across the entire Delhi Metro network.

The project integrates stylised depictions of nature into metro pillars to enhance commuter spaces. Under its art policy, DMRC permits curated displays at stations, including exhibitions and installations, while ensuring safety and operations.