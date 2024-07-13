DMRC opens Kargil Vijay Diwas exhibition at Rajiv Chowk

NEW DELHI: The DMRC on Friday opened exhibition commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas for the public at the Rajiv Chowk metro station, a statement said. According to the statement, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, an exhibition was inaugurated on Friday at the Rajiv Chowk metro station, one of the biggest inter-change stations of the Delhi Metro network.



The exhibition has been organised by the National Book Trust in association with the DMRC, it said.

The exhibition installed at the station’s viewers’ gallery showcases details about the Param Vir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and other gallantry award winners in the Kargil war, it said. It will be on display till the Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26.