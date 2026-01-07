DMRC official, family killed in blaze at flat in Adarsh Ngr

New Delhi: A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were killed after a fire broke out in their residence in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Metro Apartments, a residential complex for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees located opposite Majlis Park Metro Station in the Mukundpur area.

Police received a PCR call at around 2.39 am regarding a major fire on the fifth floor of the building. Teams from the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services were sent to the spot.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit involving a room heater inside the family’s one-bedroom flat, the officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Vimal (45), an Assistant Section Engineer (Signalling and Telecom) with the DMRC, his wife Neelam (38), and their daughter Jahnvi, the officials said. Vimal joined the DMRC in 2006 and was posted at the Barakhamba Road Metro Station. He had been residing in the staff quarters since 2016.

A senior police officer said initial assessments suggest that the victims may have lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation before the fire spread. “It appears that the main electricity supply tripped during the short circuit, but the heater may have continued to burn, causing the flames to intensify in a short span of time,” the officer said.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze, which involved household articles in a single room, was brought under control after several hours of firefighting and cooling operations. A firefighter sustained minor injuries during the operation.

Residents said they heard loud noise and saw smoke coming out of the door and windows around 2.30 am. Neighbours knocked repeatedly and tried to break open the door but got no response. Someone then dialled the emergency helpline.

Before fire tenders arrived, residents used the society’s emergency firefighting equipment in an attempt to control the blaze. When the fire was finally doused, the bodies of the three occupants were found on the bed, completely charred.

The DMRC staff quarters wore a grim look on Tuesday morning as shock and grief gripped residents after the tragedy. Neighbours gathered quietly in small groups, many struggling to come to terms with the loss of a family known for its warmth and simplicity.

“Vimal was a very jolly man. His daughter used to play with my daughter and was very intelligent. My wife still cannot believe they are gone,” a neighbour, who requested anonymity, said. Another neighbour described the family as warm and helpful.

“Whenever anyone in the building needed help, Vimal and his wife were always there. Their daughter was charming and well-mannered. It is extremely difficult to believe that the entire family is gone,” the neighbour said.

The officials said multiple teams are investigating the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Forensic Science Laboratory teams will conduct a detailed examination of the scene. The electrical wiring, appliances and other materials will be analysed to determine how the fire originated and spread, a police officer said. Police will also inspect the building’s common electrical systems and safety equipment for any lapses.

CCTV footage from the complex and nearby areas will be examined as police probe the incident. DMRC confirmed the death of its employee and his family. Vimal is survived by an elder brother in the UP Police and a sister in Noida.