DMRC, NCRTC achieve milestones: Record ridership and women’s driving programme

NEW DELHI: The year 2024 saw both the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation make remarkable strides in advancing urban transportation infrastructure.

While the DMRC achieved key breakthroughs, including the first twin tunnels under Phase-IV construction and the completion of an 865-metre underground tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir Station, the NCRTC opened two major sections, signed crucial agreements, and was lauded by the German Ambassador who took a ride on its Namo Bharat train.

Despite these advancements, the year was also marked by a tragic incident for the DMRC.

On February 8, a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line, located in northeast Delhi, collapsed, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old man and injuries to four others.

In response, the DMRC carried out a thorough inspection and took corrective measures that included the removal of concrete structures and installation of stainless-steel railings at five elevated stations along the Pink Line to

enhance safety.

The year began on a high note for the DMRC with President Droupadi Murmu taking a ride on a metro on February 7. On March 4, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved two new corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project -- Inderlok - Indraprastha (12.377 km) and Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block (8.385 km).

In an interview in July, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar said they are planning to employ the use of artificial intelligence in its Phase-4 project for crowd management and maintenance of trains in order to

increase efficiency.

The Delhi Metro, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited, and the Centre For Railway Information Systems joined hands on July 10 to revolutionise the seamless travel experience of the main line railway and metro passengers in the Delhi-NCR area.

The idea was to promote the ‘One India – One Ticket’ initiative of the government by launching the “Beta Version” of Delhi Metro Rail QR Code–based ticket.

The urban transporter also announced the introduction of international flight check-in facilities at the New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations on the Airport Express Line on July 17.

The metro achieved a major construction milestone in Phase 4 with the completion of an 865-metre underground tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir Station on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor

on August 21.

On September 18, DMRC completed its first twin tunnel breakthrough under Phase-IV construction. An MoU signed on August 21 enabled integrated QR-ticketing for Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro.

DMRC launched multiple-journey QR tickets on September 12 and completed an underground tunnel on October 5. A 2.65 km tunnel on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor was finished on December 4.

November saw a bike taxi booking feature, the first Phase-IV train delivered, and record ridership of 78.67 lakh on November 18.

NCRTC’s ‘Namo Bharat Connect’ app was upgraded, a women’s driving programme launched in Ghaziabad, and Meerut Metro’s construction progressed.