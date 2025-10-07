DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar felicitated for outstanding contribution

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) managing director, Vikas Kumar, was honoured with a special ‘Appreciation’ from the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, in recognition of his “yeoman contribution and outstanding commitment to the Indian Army.” The acknowledgment underscores the strong partnership and mutual respect between the Delhi Metro and the Indian Armed Forces.

In a statement issued by DMRC, the organisation said the appreciation symbolises the spirit of cooperation that has long existed between the two institutions. Over the years, DMRC has extended logistical and infrastructural support to the Indian Army whenever required, including coordination for major events, security collaborations, and facilitation of smooth connectivity across Delhi and the

National Capital Region.

Under Vikas Kumar, DMRC has excelled in efficiency, safety, and national support. Army Chief’s recognition highlights its role in infrastructure, defence coordination, and technological modernisation, strengthening civilian-

defence collaboration.