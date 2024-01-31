DMRC launches interactive museum exhibits

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has inaugurated a suite of interactive museum exhibits at Shivaji Stadium Metro station.

A standout feature of the exhibits is an interactive display narrating the journey of Delhi Metro over the years through historical photos. Visitors can embark on a visually engaging journey, immersing themselves in the remarkable growth and technological strides that define the Delhi Metro. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, along with Shalini Singh, and other senior officials, attended the inauguration ceremony.

Taking interactivity to the next level, DMRC has introduced a simulator allowing commuters to experience the thrill of operating a Metro train firsthand. This addition aims to provide passengers with a unique understanding of the complexities of driving a Metro train, offering an exciting and immersive encounter.

The Tourist Map, another interactive exhibit, serves as an invaluable guide for tourists exploring Delhi. Highlighting popular destinations and heritage sites, the map caters to both domestic and international visitors.

An engaging Interactive Quiz challenges commuters’ knowledge about the Delhi Metro system and its diverse aspects. Complementing these features is a working model featuring a running train, showcasing both underground and elevated tracks with integrated bridges and viaducts.

While these Museum Exhibits add to the allure of the existing Metro Museum

at Patel Chowk Metro station, space constraints have

prompted DMRC to plan a larger Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro station on the Blue Line.

The exhibits from Shivaji Stadium will be relocated to this extended museum, with the promise of many new

additions.