DMRC launches digital QR ticketing system with Amazon Pay

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a digital QR ticketing system in collaboration with Amazon Pay, to ease the ticketing process for Delhi Metro commuters.



The digital QR ticketing system allows commuters to purchase mobile QR tickets via Amazon Pay.

Users can simply click on the ‘Delhi Metro QR ticket’ option under the Amazon Pay tab, select their departure and destination stations, complete the payment, and receive a mobile QR ticket. At metro stations, commuters need to hold their smartphones in front of the QR code scanner at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates for both entry and exit.

Managing Director of DMRC, Vikas Kumar, stated, “Partnering with Amazon Pay for QR ticketing will make daily journeys more efficient and enjoyable.This innovative approach offers convenience, reduces paper waste, and supports our sustainability efforts.”

Anuradha Aggarwal, Director of Amazon Pay India, added, “We are excited to introduce Metro QR ticketing on Amazon Pay, transforming commutes for millions. This solution offers quick, contactless transactions and eliminates the need for tokens and exact change, providing a seamless experience.”