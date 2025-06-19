MillenniumPost
DMRC launches campaign against defacement

BY MPost19 Jun 2025 12:19 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a special drive against those who have defaced metro walls and structures with posters, banners, and graffiti, following the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s instructions, according to a statement.

Delhi Metro has filed an FIR against 53 individuals and organisations along with their registered mobile numbers. So far, 327 sites across the metro network have been cleared of illegally placed posters and banners, the statement said.

