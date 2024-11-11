DMRC launches bike taxi service, including a women-only option

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday launched a bike taxi service accessible via the Delhi Metro’s official app, DMRC Momentum (Delhi Sarthi 2.0).

This initiative, formally inaugurated by DMRC’s managing director Vikas Kumar, offers two types of services: SHERYDS, a women-only bike taxi service, and RYDR, a service available to all metro commuters.

Designed exclusively for women, SHERYDS aims to provide a secure and convenient last-mile transit option.

Operated entirely by trained and verified female drivers, the service prioritises safety for women commuters, who can track rides in real-time via GPS on the DMRC app. SHERYDS also supports women’s economic empowerment by providing income opportunities to female drivers.

SHERYDS focuses on women drivers and safer transit for female passengers, while RYDR caters to all commuters for short routes within a 3–5 km radius of metro stations.

Fares start at Rs 10, with additional charges based on distance.

Initially operating 50 SHERYDS and 150 RYDR bikes at 12 metro stations, DMRC plans to expand to 100 stations in a month, with 1,000 bikes in operation within three months.