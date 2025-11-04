DMRC junks reports claiming non-functional CCTVs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday dismissed media reports claiming that a large number of its CCTV cameras were non-functional, calling them “misleading” and “selective.”

It said nearly 24,000 cameras — about 11,000 inside trains and 13,000 at stations — are functional daily, covering entry points, platforms, and ticket counters. Only one or two cameras are ever under maintenance on a given day, and none of the trains operate with faulty systems, DMRC said.

The Corporation added that older cameras are being replaced with advanced models and that overlapping coverage ensures no blind spots. It reaffirmed its commitment to commuter safety, especially for

women passengers.