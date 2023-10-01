DMRC joins ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

New Delhi: In a display of commitment to a cleaner and more pristine India, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) rallied its entire family on Sunday to actively participate in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) campaign for the year 2023.



With unwavering enthusiasm, DMRC employees, their families, construction site workers, and more came together to contribute their ‘Shramdaan’ (volunteer service) towards realising the vision of a ‘Garbage Free India.’ This collaborative effort spanned across 90 locations, including Delhi Metro stations, depots, residential colonies, and construction sites.

Efforts to raise awareness and engage passengers in this noble cause were not spared either, as announcements resonated through Metro stations, encouraging commuters to join the initiative.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) campaign, celebrated from September 15 to October 2 this year, aspires to instigate voluntary ‘Shramdaan’ activities that nurture a sense of shared responsibility for cleanliness among the citizens.