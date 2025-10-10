DMRC hosts UITP urban rail conference on cyber security

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) successfully hosted the UITP India Urban Rail Conference 2025, the biennial flagship event for the country’s urban rail sector, in New Delhi on Thursday. The conference, which focused on cyber security in metro operations, brought together national and international experts to discuss emerging trends, innovations, and strategies to strengthen urban rail systems.

Dr. Gulshan Rai, former National Cyber Security Coordinator to the Prime Minister’s Office, delivered the keynote address as the chief guest. Highlighting the growing importance of cyber resilience, he emphasized the need for secure urban mobility systems to ensure safe and uninterrupted metro operations across the country.

The event attracted over 200 participants from leading metro organizations and industry stakeholders, including delegates from France, Canada, Spain, Portugal, and Austria. This international participation allowed for the sharing of knowledge and experiences, making the conference a hub for collaboration in the urban rail sector.

Key discussion topics included Cyber Resilient Metro: Building Secure Urban Mobility Systems, Modernising Metro Rail: The Intersection of IT and OT, Roadmap for Urban Rail Systems in India and Abroad, and Securing Operational Technology in Metro Rail: A Lifecycle Approach. Delegates engaged in sessions covering the latest technological developments, operational strategies, and security challenges in metro operations, focusing on both national and global perspectives.

A DMRC spokesperson said, “The UITP India Urban Rail Conference 2025 has provided a valuable platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration among metro experts worldwide. DMRC remains committed to innovation and strengthening urban rail systems through technology and knowledge exchange.”

The conference underscored the critical role of cyber security, operational efficiency, and technological modernization in urban rail systems. By bringing together experts and stakeholders, DMRC aims to continue enhancing metro services in India while aligning with global best practices for secure, efficient, and resilient urban mobility.