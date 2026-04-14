DMRC holds workshop on safe use of escalators

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) organised a half-day workshop on the safe use of escalators, bringing together officials, technical experts and industry representatives to discuss safety practices and public awareness.

The workshop, held at the DMRC Academy on Monday, marked the conclusion of a week-long safety awareness drive on lifts and escalators conducted from April 7 to 13.

According to the DMRC, around 150 participants attended the event in person, while representatives of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from Germany, China and Singapore joined virtually to share their perspectives.

The session featured seven technical presentations on various aspects of escalator safety and operations, including six by leading OEMs focusing on safety standards, innovations and best practices, it said.

An interactive virtual reality-based software developed for lift rescue training was also demonstrated during the workshop, highlighting the use of technology in safety training, the corporation said.