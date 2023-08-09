DMRC goes green, unveils CarbonLite Metro Travel

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing climate change and fostering eco-friendly transportation, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled its latest endeavour —CarbonLite Metro Travel.

Aligned with India’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, the CarbonLite Metro Travel initiative seeks to empower citizens with the knowledge that their transportation choices can make a tangible difference in combating environmental challenges.

Passengers will now receive insightful information about the amount of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions they save during Metro travel, compared to traditional road-based vehicles. The data will be prominently showcased on both paper and mobile QR tickets, thereby ensuring widespread understanding of the positive impact of sustainable public transit.

The initiative is underpinned by extensive research conducted in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Delhi. The findings underscore that every kilometer travelled by metro train instead of road vehicles leads to an impressive reduction of 32.38 grams of CO2 emissions.

Additionally, the initiative aids sustainable urban development by advocating for eco-friendly urban infrastructure, primarily through the promotion of sustainable public transport systems.

Through community engagement, citizens are inspired to partake in collective endeavors, nurturing a sense of shared purpose and belonging. The initiative also triggers behavioral changes in commuters, promoting more sustainable and conscientious transportation decisions.

Renowned for pioneering sustainability within the realm of global transportation, DMRC holds the distinction of being the first rail-based organization to accrue carbon credits through pioneering initiatives like regenerative braking and modal shift strategies. Furthermore, DMRC boasts an impressive total solar power generation capacity of approximately 50 MwP.

The introduction of QR-coded tickets on both paper and mobile platforms earlier this year has been met with enthusiastic responses from passengers. The mobile application-based QR code ticketing option, launched in June, has garnered over 4.7 lakh downloads, underscoring its growing popularity and convenience.

The initiative resonates with the Government of India’s Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), and is poised to inspire passengers to embrace an eco-friendly mode of transportation, thereby contributing to a cleaner and greener environment.

The initiative enhances climate awareness, effectively communicating the importance of reducing carbon footprints and embracing sustainable transportation to combat climate change. By quantifying their environmental impact, passengers are empowered, fostering responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Furthermore, it serves as a platform for educational campaigns and advocacy, disseminating knowledge about the wider benefits of sustainable travel. The combined advantages culminate in a cityscape where environmentally-conscious choices are embraced, empowering citizens to actively combat climate change in their daily lives.