DMRC finishes relocation of Park Street Metro substation

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has successfully completed the relocation and reconstruction of the Park Street Electric Receiving Sub Station (RSS), a crucial power facility supporting key metro corridors in the capital. The work has been undertaken as part of the Central Vista Project of the Government of India.

The Park Street RSS, originally commissioned in 2010 during Phase-2 of the Delhi Metro, supplied traction power to the Airport Line and Line-6 (Violet Line). It was dismantled in 2021–22 to make way for Central Vista construction. Reconstruction at an alternate site, provided by CPWD, began in 2023 and was completed in December 2025.

DMRC said the project was executed keeping future requirements in mind. The rebuilt facility “duly account[s] for the power requirement of the Central-Vista Metro line from Indraprastha to R K Ashram Marg,” ensuring uninterrupted operations for existing corridors and upcoming expansions.

All major electrical systems have been re-erected and commissioned, including 66 kV power transformers, 66 kV GIS panels, 33 kV panels and 25 kV GIS panels. The new combined RSS will supply power to metro trains and stations on the Airport Line and Violet Line, while additional 25 kV feeders have been provided for the Phase-5A Central Vista Metro Line.

According to DMRC, the facility has been built to modern standards with an upgraded substation automation system, energy-efficient VRF air-conditioning and LED lighting. Advanced safety features include “Automatic Fire Protection Systems for transformers protection and Electrical Panels, including a fully Addressable

fire alarm system.”