DMRC extends UPI payment option at TVMs, counters

New Delhi: In its continuous effort to enhance passenger convenience through seamless digital means of travel, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced



the extension of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a payment option at its Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and ticket and customer care counters across the network.

The launch event was held at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, where the Managing Director of DMRC Vikas Kumar inaugurated the facility.

With this upgrade, passengers can now recharge their smart cards and purchase metro QR tickets using UPI-supported mobile applications through their smartphones. DMRC was the first Metro system in India to introduce the UPI facility on select TVMs in the Noida and Ghaziabad sections back in 2018.

With the current expansion, over 125 stations in the Delhi-NCR network have already been equipped with UPI-supported TVMs, offering faster, more secure, and more streamlined ticketing services. The remaining TVMs will be upgraded within a week’s time.

For this upgrade, DMRC collaborated with a consortium comprising Revenue Collection Systems (Thales), France SAS, and Paytm Payments Bank Limited to execute the complete ecosystem of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system, enabling travel through QR Tickets and NCMC.

In addition to the UPI extension, DMRC has implemented various other initiatives recently to facilitate easy top-up of smart cards and ticket sales, reducing queues and saving time at

stations. These initiatives include mobile QR tickets through the Metro Travel App, Whatsapp-based ticketing on the Airport Line, net banking using dmrcsmartcard.com, mobile wallets, and NCMC-compliant cards.