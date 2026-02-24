DMRC digs tunnel beneath operational rly line, flyover

new delhi: As the Chennai–Jammu Andaman Express, Paschim Express and other trains passed the Sadar Bazar railway station on Sunday, passengers were unaware that 15 metres below, a tunnel boring machine was digging a 6.35-metre tunnel for an upcoming Delhi Metro corridor.

It was an unprecedented challenge that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) overcame when it completed tunnelling work beneath an operational railway line, a flyover, and the elevated Red Line Metro corridor -- all within a distance of 203 metres. “It’s a rare feat. We achieved it without disrupting train, metro, or road traffic,” said Satya Narayan Kunwar, Project Manager, Afcons Infrastructure.

We faced this situation for the first time while digging a tunnel using a tunnel boring machine for the Delhi Metro. The distance between the ceiling of the tunnel and the railway track is only 15 metres, he said. “While several trains, each weighing between 800 and 1,200 tonnes, crossed the railway line, the tunnel boring work continued without any hindrance as we used the advanced technologies to safely assess the overburden and ensure the safety of train operations,” Kunwar added.

Officials said that services on the DMRC’s Red Line, vehicular movement on busy Rani Jhanshi flyover and railway operations continued safely even as tunnelling progressed below for the upcoming Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Metro corridor.

This is achieved through rigorous instrumentation, monitoring and following strict safety protocols, they added.

According to officials, though it took 117 days to complete only 203 meters of tunnelling, the major delay caused in taking approvals from various authorities as it was an extremely complex scenario.

“The meticulous planning and close coordination among Afcons, DMRC, Indian Railways and other stakeholders have ensured tunnelling activities proceed smoothly without disturbing the live traffic on the elevated metro corridor, flyover, or railway line above,” a railway official said.

As the entire corridor has been divided into several packages, this complex situation arose in the DC-05 package. The package includes 11.4 km of TBM tunnelling and six underground stations. Despite complex geology and dense habitation, extensive monitoring and structural support ensured safe construction. The corridor will boost connectivity and ease congestion.