DMRC constructing 3 double-decker viaducts

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is constructing three double-decker viaducts, which will integrate both metro rail and road traffic, as part of its ambitious Phase 4 expansion, a senior official said.

The viaducts are being build on the corridors of Majlis Park-Maujpur, Aerocity-Tughlakabad , and Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, the official said.

“The Delhi Metro is building three rail-cum-road flyovers as part of the Phase 4 expansion work. On the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, an integrated elevated viaduct i.e. a double-decker structure with PWD flyover at the lower deck and metro line at the upper deck is being constructed between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar stations,” DMRC principal executive director Anuj Dayal said.

In this structure, the construction of the double-decker portion except the ramps has been completed. The ramp for the road portion shall be completed only after getting the mandatory tree-cutting permissions, he said. The construction of another double-decker viaduct at the Ambedkar Nagar T Point on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of the Phase-4 is currently under progress.

Launching work of the pier caps at the metro level has been started and installation of crossbeams for the road flyover level has also been initiated. This shall be south Delhi’s first such construction where a metro line and a road flyover are being constructed one below the other - the road flyover at level 1 and the metro track at level 2, he said.

On the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor as well, a 630-metre-long double-decker section will come up between Azadpur and Ashok Vihar. On this section, foundation work has been almost completed and pier work is nearing completion, Dayal added.