DMRC closes Rajiv Chowk exit on New Year’s eve

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the exit gate at Rajiv Chowk metro station will remain closed from 9:00 pm on December 31 to manage crowds during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

While passengers will still be able to enter the station, they will not be allowed to exit after the

specified time.

Additionally, QR tickets to Rajiv Chowk will not be issued after 8:00 PM on New Year’s Eve.

These measures are part of the DMRC’s efforts to ensure passenger safety and prevent overcrowding. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly and stay updated on further announcements.