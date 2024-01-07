DMRC claims it has exceeded expectations

New Delhi: In response to concerns raised in a recent article ‘Transport Infrastructure: Off Track,’ Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) declared that it has exceeded expectations.



The DMRC is currently servicing around 67 lakh passenger journeys on weekdays, showcasing an 8 per cent surge over the projected Daily Passenger Journeys for 2023.

The 392-km network established in just two decades has become the lifeline of Delhi, contributing socially, economically, and environmentally. Various studies, including one by TERI, underline the positive impact of DMRC on Delhi’s infrastructure.

EPCA’s report emphasises that DMRC’s 30 per cent share in public transport plays a crucial role in combating toxic air pollution, surpassing buses with only a 19 per cent share. The Parliamentary Committee and TERI further commend DMRC’s operational performance and its contribution to pollution reduction.

TERI’s study highlights the environmental, economic, and social benefits of DMRC’s phases I, II, and III. Significant annual savings include millions of hours for passengers, reduction in fuel consumption, and environmental benefits such as lower CO2 emissions.

In congested Delhi roads, DMRC efficiently meets demands that would require an impractical 715 buses per hour. DMRC stated that this data underscores DMRC’s success, providing a model for addressing urban challenges, emphasizing the need for a strategic mix of public transport modes in densely populated cities like Delhi.