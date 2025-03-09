DMRC-built facility handed over to NGO

NEW DELHI: A DMRC-built ‘Udaan Children’s Home’ designed to provide a safe and nurturing environment for destitute girls was on Saturday formally transferred to an NGO dedicated to the welfare of street children.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu inaugurated the home in a virtual ceremony.

He emphasised the significance of the initiative in providing young girls with a secure and supportive environment, according to a statement.

The facility near the Dilshad Garden metro station is designed to provide a safe and nurturing environment for destitute girls aged between five and 18, ensuring they receive proper care, education, health care, and skill development opportunities.

Sahu acknowledged the efforts of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Salaam Baalak Trust -- the NGO -- in creating a space that not only offers safety but empowers these girls through education and skill-building.

The facility’s inauguration on International Women’s Day highlighted the collective effort towards the welfare of women and children, according to the statement.

The ‘Udaan Children’s Home’ is spread over 3,142 square metres and designed to ensure the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of its residents.

It includes four dormitories with a total capacity of 96 beds, along with a separate dormitory for differently-abled children.

The facility also has an eight-bed medical room with an attached washroom and a sick room for children needing specialised care.

To support their education and personal development, the home is equipped with four classrooms, a computer lab, a library, and an activity hall where the children can engage in extracurricular activities.

The dining area can accommodate 50 children at a time, with a well-equipped kitchen and a dedicated ration store ensuring proper nutrition for all residents. For safety and security, the entire premises is secured with CCTV cameras. The building is earthquake-resistant and has fire safety provisions in place.