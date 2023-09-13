DMRC & BEL ink deal to develop i-CBTC system

: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Wednesday joined hands to develop an indigenous communication-based train control (i-CBTC) system, officials said. The team has commenced work at the i-CBTC lab of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and will soon develop and deploy a prototype i-CBTC product on a “designated test track” within the DMRC network, they said. With this partnership, the Delhi Metro and BEL are set to “usher in a new era of rail transportation in India”, driving innovation, reducing costs, and fostering self-reliance in the field of train control signalling systems, the DMRC said in a statement. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of the DMRC.