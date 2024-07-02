DMRC appoints Rajiv Dhankher as new director of projects and planning

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has appointed Rajiv Dhankher, an Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, as its new director of projects and planning, officials said on Monday.

Dhankher, an IRSE officer of the 1992 batch, has three decades of experience in projects, planning and execution at numerous key positions, they said. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the IIT Kharagpur and master’s degree from IIT Delhi. Before taking up this role in the DMRC, he was the DRM in the Ajmer division of Indian Railways. During his tenure, the Udaipur-Himmat Nagar railway section was commissioned. He also worked as a chief project manager in the NCRTC for the Sahibabad-Ghaziabad-Duhai priority section, they said.