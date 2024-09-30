DMRC adopts 70 cleanliness target units outside its premises

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said it has adopted 70 cleanliness target units outside its premises for a cleaner environment near stations, depots and residential colonies.

The DMRC is actively participating in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission by organising various activities across metro stations, residential colonies, construction sites and depots, a statement said.

The DMRC employees, their family members, construction site workers etc. participated in ‘shram daan’ at about 110 locations to support the ‘Jan Andolan’ movement for a cleaner India, it said.

“A zero-waste street food fest was also organised at the Noida staff quarters. Additionally, DMRC has adopted 70 cleanliness target units (CTUs) outside its premises for a cleaner environment near metro stations, depots and residential colonies,” the statement said.

To mark the campaign on Sunday, the DMRC also hosted a cultural program with live music performances by the employees and residents of the DMRC’s staff quarters. The event emphasised the importance of community participation in cleanliness drives and fostered a sense of solidarity among participants, it stated.

DMRC MD Vikas Kumar shared a video message across the metro network, urging the passengers to actively participate in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. He emphasized this initiative aligns with the DMRC’s commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, encouraging everyone to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment for future generations.

The Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign is being observed from September 17 to October 2 with focus to inspire voluntary ‘shram daan’ activities to instil a sense of collective responsibility for cleanliness among the citizens, the statement said.

The 2024 theme for the Swachhata hi Seva campaign is “Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata”.

To encourage public participation, announcements are being made across all metro stations informing the passengers about the campaign so that they can actively engage in cleanliness activities, reinforcing the spirit of shared responsibility in keeping the metro and its surroundings clean, it added.