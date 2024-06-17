DMRA granted dual recognition by NCVET for training

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA), India’s first state-of-the-art training facility for metro rail professionals, has been granted dual recognition by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) as both an awarding body and an assessment agency, officials said on Sunday.

The NCVET is a regulatory body responsible for regulating and standardising the qualifications and assessment processes for vocational education and training in India. The NCVET aims to ensure high-quality education and training programmes that meet the needs of the industry and contribute to the nation’s skill development initiatives, they said.

The NCVET recognition signifies that DMRA meets the highest standards for delivering approved training programmes as per the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and conducting rigorous assessments as per the National Credit Framework (NCrF), said DMRC’s Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Anuj Dayal.

As an awarding body, the DMRA is now recognized for developing, delivering and certifying vocational training programmes, ensuring the trainees receive qualifications that are nationally recognised and valued across the industry.

Additionally, as an assessment agency, the DMRA is entrusted with the responsibility of evaluating and certifying the competencies of professionals, Dayal said.

The DMRA is a premier training institute dedicated to the development of skilled professionals in the metro rail industry. Established by the DMRC, the academy offers comprehensive training programmes encompassing various aspects of metro rail operations, maintenance and management. The DMRA can accommodate over 900 trainees on a given day and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced faculty, he stated.

The DMRA provides hands-on and theoretical training to new recruits and existing staff of the DMRC, as well as other metro systems, including international ones, through specially curated programs, Dayal said.

Over the years, the DMRA has trained over 70,000 DMRC trainees and more than 4,000 from other metros in India and abroad, including professionals from Mumbai, Bangalore, and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Academy, ISO 9001:2015 certified for training program design, development, and delivery, is also accredited by the Capacity Building Commission’s National Standards. These certifications validate the DMRA’s exceptional training methods and advanced resources, Dayal added.