DMC should have more presence on ground to deal with quacks: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said the Delhi Medical Council should be more effective and have its presence on ground to deal with the problem of quacks and sought its stand on verification of doctors.



A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan issued notice to the National Medical Commission (NMC) as well as the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) on a PIL on the issue of fake and unqualified doctors and asked them to file their replies.

“This is a problem that the society is facing at large... DMC has to be more effective. The fact that DMC is not having the desired impact is a problem,” observed the court.

“Your control at the ground level is not there it seems... Today your presence is not felt at ground. You have to be a lot more present on ground,” it added.

The court also issued notice to the Delhi government and the Centre on the public interest litigation (PIL) by five persons, including a minor boy who suffered brain injury at birth due to “unqualified” doctors.

The bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, said the council has to supervise all doctors and suggested that their names can be published in public domain so that “everyone can cross-check” their credentials.

“We may be inclined to direct that verification can be done by a committee... Take instructions,” the court said.

“Some process of verification may have to be initiated,” stated the court.

The court also said a change has to “come from within” and it cannot be “superimposed” on the authorities.

“You have to see that the degree of the doctor actually matches the practice. He may be having an MBBS degree it the practice may be different, which cannot be allowed,” stated the court as it asked

DMC to take action so that its presence is felt at ground level and corrupt practices are taken care of.

Lawyers Praveen Khattar and T Singhdev, appearing for DMC and NMC, respectively, said that the petition did not mention that certain

litigation was ongoing between the authorities and some of the petitioners.