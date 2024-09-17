DMC forms fact-finding panel to enquire into trainee doc’s suicide

New Delhi: The Delhi Medical Council on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of a recent incident of a trainee doctor’s suicide at Maulana Azad Medical College and formed a six-member committee to enquire into the matter.



The 25-year-old trainee doctor allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at the college in central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to a notification by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) on Tuesday, incidences of suicide by medical students and doctors are increasing in various medical institutions.

“It has also been noted with great sorrow and distress that two medical students have committed suicide in Delhi. Maulana Azad Medical

College in the last couple of months,” it said.

The DMC has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter and the overall conditions of medical institutions, the notification said, adding the panel would also give its recommendations to improve the condition.